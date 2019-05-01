SKIMS records 300 breast cancer cases every year

May 01, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura registers at least 300 cases of breast cancer each year and the doctors say the cases are increasing and attribute it to the lack of awareness and screening in asymptomatic population.

Head Department of Medical Oncology, Dr Gul Muhammad Bhat said each year 300 breast cancer cases are added at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at the institute.

“Late marriages are one of the factors for breast cancer. The most important factor is sedentary lifestyle, changes in diet and obesity,” he said. “New registrations are increasing. When a woman gives birth to child after 30 years, she has high chances of getting breast cancer, which is a multi-factorial disease.”

Doctors said due to the prevailing situation, women suffering from the dreaded disease were not able to consult doctors on time which minimizes their chances of survival.

Bhat said breast cancer was a lifestyle disease and claimed that 85 percent cancers were cured at SKIMS.

As per the doctors, health programmes for women at the grassroots level, including breast health awareness could help in early detections.

Jammu Kashmir is witnessing an increasing trend in cancer incidence.

Major cancers among the males are lungs, prostate, colorectal, stomach, esophageal and gastro-esophageal tract. Similarly, among the females, the major sites include breast, stomach, lungs, esophageal, colorectal, and ovarian cancers.

Associate Professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology, SKIMS, Dr Shaqul Qamar Wani says there was no single cause responsible for the development of breast cancer.

“Those having family history have increased risk of mutations in genes like BRCA1, BRCA2 and P53. Higher lifetime exposure to estrogens, like women having early menarche, late menopause, first childbirth after the age of 30 increase the risk, use of birth control pills, hormone replacement therapy also increase the risk slightly,” she said.

Dr Shaqul said in Kashmir in additional factors like obesity, overweight, lack of physical activity and aging may contribute to its causation too.

She said all breast cancers are not detected at late stages.

“Many are diagnosed at locally advanced stage. The main reason is lack of awareness and screening in asymptomatic population,” Dr Shaqul said.

About the myths associated with the disease, she said the only way to correct myths was to educate and bring awareness among the people about the disease by conducting programmes at schools, colleges and universities.

Whether pregnancy was possible for women survivors of breast cancer, she said women having breast cancer could get pregnant.

“If women of breast cancer want to conceive, they can, but proper counseling is done before they plan to get pregnant as we want to be sure that patient is disease free, and there are absolutely no harmful effects on the child,” she said.

Kashmir has the worst survival of breast cancer where there is a need for early detection and screening programmes.

“Our society has deep-rooted cancer myths. More pathetic is that there is a great deal of misinformation associated with it, which kills the patients even before their death,” said a cancer patient from Srinagar.

