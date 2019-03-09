SKIMS performs rare surgery on girl child, first in J&K

March 09, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Doctors at SKIMS Soura Friday performed a rare surgery to help overcome a crippling disability of an 11-year-old child. The rare surgery was performed in the Department of Neurosurgery, SKIMS on an girl hailing from Baramulla.

She was admitted on 20 February 2019 and had weakness in the right side of her body for few months and speech difficulties.

"After a series of tests she was diagnosed as a case of moyamoya disease," SKIMS said in a statement.

The patient underwent a complex surgical procedure; encephalo myosynangiosis and encephalo-duroarteriosynangiosis where, the blood vessels near the external ear and temporalis muscles were used for augmenting the blood supply of brain.

The rare procedure, the SKIMS statement read took 5-hours and was performed for the first time in J&K.

It was performed by eurosurgical team comprising of senior doctors along with neuro-anaesthetists. The patient is showing a remarkable recovery.

One of the neurosurgeons who was part of the procedure said the moyamoya syndrome is a cerebrovascular disease that predisposes affected patients to stroke in association ogressive stenosis of the intracranial internal carotid arteries which supply the to the brain.

"The characteristic appearance of the collateral vessels on angiography is likened to "something hazy, like a puff of cigarette smoke," which in Japanese is moyamoya," the doctor said.

Originally considered to affect predominantly persons of Asian heritage, moyamoya has now been observed throughout the world in people of many ethnic backgrounds, including American and European populations.

The incidence as per doctors peaks in two age groups, first children who are approximately 5 years of age and adults in their mid- 40s.

As per them there are nearly twice as many female patients as male patients.

The common symptoms are weakness of one side of body, headache, seizures, speech disturbances, memory loss and sometimes psychiatric symptoms.

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah has complimented the surgical team for conducting the excellent procedure.

"The neurosurgery department has came a long way since its inception in 1982.We look forward through these stalwarts who made the department a centre of excellence," he said.

Last month, a one and a half-month-old male infant from Shopian with twin heads survived a rare surgery at SKIMS which was also done for the first time at the institute.