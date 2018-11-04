SKIMS organizing Diabetes Week from 6 Nov

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 3:
With the World Diabetes Day being round the corner, as a prelude to the event, the Department of Clinical Biochemistry SKIMS, is organizing the Diabetes week from 6th - 13th November, during which free screening and awareness activities will be carried out.
This year’s World Diabetes day theme “The Family and Diabetes” focuses on the education and screening of families of diabetic patients who remain at high risk for developing diabetes because diabetes has a high index of being hereditarily transmissible.
In a statement issued on Saturday the official spokesperson said to recognize and detect diabetes very early from its onset especially in genetically vulnerable populations, the Department apart from carrying out other awareness activities shall be providing free services of HbA1c and lipid profile which will be available on 7th, 10th and 13th November on first come first serve basis near the OPD sample collection counter (Room No.116) of the hospital from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
She further added that the patients who desire to avail the opportunity need to come after an overnight fast. Moreover, the patients can have answers to the queries, by calling the helpline numbers7006927171 (DrTaha Ashraf); 9596503543 (Dr Gulzar) before 6 pm during this week.
The Department in this week shall be carrying out this free goodwill service for the general population especially the financially challenged patients and those with risk of developing the disease in an attempt to sensitize them about early detection, need for strict control post-detection and awareness about other measures so that it does not complicate by getting neglected the way it is seen in a significant chunk of our patients in whom negligence of this disease has huge physical, financial and psychological implications.