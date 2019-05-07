SKIMS organizes workshop on ‘Polycystic Ovary Syndrome’

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar organized a workshop on ‘Polycystic Ovary Syndrome’ (PCOS) here on Monday. The workshop was organized under the aegis of ICMR-PCOS National Task Force Study, for which SKIMS is the Coordinating Centre for the whole country. The event witnessed participation of students and teachers from a number of colleges and universities across the valley.

Director SKIMS, Prof. Omar Javed Shah addressed the audience and said that SKIMS is striving hard to fulfill its role as leader in healthcare and such programes will go long way in helping us towards accomplishing the goal. He appreciated Prof. Ashraf Ganie and his team for organizing educative workshop. Prof. Shariq Masoodi enlightened the audience with a fascinating and informative talk on the role of “Diet & Physical activity in PCOS”. The workshop proceeded with various presentations on Gynecological issues, Psychiatric co-morbidities, Role of USG in PCOS by Dr. Saima Wani, Dr. Arshid Hussain and Dr. Saika Amreen respectively.

The workshop was attended by over 435 students from various institutions of state. The students started with documentary on SKIMS developments in the area of PCOS. The event commenced with welcome address by Dr. Aafia Rashid, Senior Research Officer, Clinical Research Laboratory, SKIMS and an introduction to ICMR-PCOS Task Force Study by Dr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, Scientist-B, Clinical Research Laboratory, SKIMS. He gave a detailed presentation on the genesis of the task Force and the work plan and progress achieved so far. The event was followed by detailed presentation on the genesis of presentation on “PCOS in India- a thrust area of research by Prof M. Ashraf Ganie, Chief coordinator of this flagship project of ICMR. He gave a primer on the metabolic and endocrine aspects of PCOS. He said that the multiple epidemics of life style diseases are going on.

The sessions were chaired by distinguished faculty members from SKIMS. At the end of the event awards were distributed by Director SKIMS, Prof. O. J Shah, in addition to felicitation of the representatives of participating institutions/departments.