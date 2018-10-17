SKIMS organizes musical program for cancer patients

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
Department of Hospital administration SKIMS, Soura, in collaboration with ANAM PREM organized a musical program for cancer patients on Tuesday. ANAM PREM is a family of volunteers enthusiastically dedicated towards the empowerment of people with different disabilities.
The program was organized for cancer patients as an attempt to provide musical therapy. The event was inaugurated by Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah who appreciated the organizers and said such therapies are much needed for the cancer patients.
ANAM PREM, is a Mumbai based group of volunteers who organise musical programs, especially in hospitals to heal the people suffering from dreaded diseases.
“We believe that love is an answer to all conflict, hatred and violence in the society. We believe that reaching out to the downtrodden and socially deprived is our way to loving God,” said Hima Nagre, a member of ANAM PREM. She said that they aim to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.