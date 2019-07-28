SKIMS organises sessions on materials management, patient safety

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A day-long Continuous Medical Education Program was organised by office of the Medical Superintendent in the auditorium of Sheri- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

In a statement SKIMS Assistant Director said the program consisted of two scientific sessions on “Update on Materials Management and “Patient Safety, A Wake-Up Call.”

Dr Samina Mufti, organising secretary welcomed the national faculty from Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and participants.

Dr Bazilla resident Hospital Administration conducted the proceedings. In the first session VK Jain, former National president of IIMM deliberated on Effective Supply Chain Management and Contract Management.

M. K Bhardwaj chairman Board of Studies IIMM delivered a presentation on Economical Purchasing management. It was followed by a panel discussion on “Challenges in Procurement process in Public Sector Hospitals", led by Dr Faroq Jan and discussed by panelists V. K Jain, Dr Samina Mufti, Sr MMOs Manzoor Ahmad, Imran Gazi, and Mr Umar.

The second session comprised of deliberation on “Patient Safety, A Wakeup Call” delivered by Dr Nirupam Madan senior Faculty Department of Hospital Administration, AIIMS Delhi.

The audience comprising of faculty SKIMS, resident doctors, nurses, officers from Materials Management and Engineering Departments participated in the update. Their knowledge on the latest trends in materials management was updated and awareness of patient safety culture created through the scientific sessions. The program ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Shahnawaz Senior Resident Hospital Administration. KNS



