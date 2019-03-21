SKIMS observes World Head Injury Day

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To create awareness among people about head injuries during road accidents, Department of Surgical Emergency, SKIMS Soura Wednesday celebrated World Head Injury Day.

The program was organised to aware people especially youth to protect them from road traffic accidents and head injuries using safety measures.

On the occasion Dr Abdul Rashid Bhat, Professor and Head of Surgical Emergency, SKIMS stressed on use of helmets and safety equipment.

“Precautions and patience will reduce the burden of head injuries in the community that will ensure reduction of death and disabilities,” he said.

He said the day is aimed to raise awareness especially to those who suffer from head injuries and educates public how to prevent head injuries.

“It is important since summer is approaching ahead, when youth will be seen on their motor bikes running racing on roads,” he added.

The public health awareness campaign advocates use of safety devices like seat belts, helmets crucial to prevent damage to brain during accidents.

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah said such programs and activities are beneficial and educative for stakeholders.