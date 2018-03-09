SKIMS observe World Kidney Day

Srinagar:
To mark the World kidney day a function was organized by the Department of Nephrology, SKIMS Soura.
The day is observed to focus on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.
During the function, speakers raised awareness about the preventive behaviors, risk factors and how kidney disease patients can lead their lives. They also highlighted that the lower awareness among women regarding the disease leads to delayed dialysis.
Later, a panel discussion and question and answer session was held.
