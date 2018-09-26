SKIMS nursing students stage protest, seek colleague’s release

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 25:
Scores of Nursing students of Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), Soura Tuesday staged a protest here to press for the demand of release of their colleague Mohammad Iqbal..
Iqbal was arrested by police on September 12 along with a truck driver in connection with a militant attack at Jhajjar Kotli area of Reasi, in which three Jaish militants were killed. Police claims that the three militants also travelled in same truck before being killed in the forests.
Shouting slogans against the government, students said their classmate has been arrested on fabricated charges. They appealed the concerned authorities to release him so that he could continue his studies.
Mohammad Zahid, a nursing student at SKIMS told Rising Kashmir that Iqbal is a B.Sc Nursing 4th semester student and nothing else. He has no connection with anybody, Zahid said adding that police has claimed he was a truck conductor which is propaganda.
“His fault was only that he was traveling to Jammu on the same day when militant attack took place, if these things will continue no one will be able to cross the Jawahar Tunnel,” he said.
Another student said Iqbal was on the way to Jammu to fix an appointment with a doctor for his ailing father who is fighting cancer since last many years.
“We don’t understand the allegations of police against him, Iqbal is innocent,” he said, adding that he has seven sisters and he should be released on humanitarian grounds.
The protesting students appealed Governor, Satya Pal Malik to look into the matter, so that their ‘innocent’ colleague is not implicated on ‘false’ charges.
Iqbal, a resident of Futlipora village in Pakherpora area of Budgam, last attended his classes on September 9, they said. The science students associated with SKIMS have been protesting in Srinagar seeking Iqbal’s release.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com