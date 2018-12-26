SKIMS Medical College students decry poor hostel accommodation

Govt doubled UG seats in 2013, ignored upgradation of infrastructure
Matter discussed with Planning Deptt, shall be resolved soon: Principal
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 25:
After the government enhanced the quota of undergraduate seats from 50 to 100 in 2013 for SKIMS Medical College, Bemina the students continue to suffer for want of hostel accommodation and have accused the authorities of being ‘careless.’
Almost four years have passed, but there is no sign of any development as the medical college faces accommodation issues with three MBBS students sharing a common room.
The undergraduate students of the first batch, now doing their internship said the poor infrastructure has affected their academics and there has been no improvement since 2014.
“The focus on academics here is poor. Since we joined, there has been no upgradation of infrastructure and we are facing many issues and don’t want others to face the same,” said a student.
He said when they joined in 2013 there was no CT scan facility available then saying that mismanagement, improper infrastructure and lackadaisical approach of the authorities has hit the institute.
Although, the medical college has two hostel buildings but they are not sufficient. In one building a student is allotted one room while in another building two students share a room.
“In a room where there are two students currently only one student could be adjusted,” said another student.
Official sources in medical college said despite suggestions for improvements in the hostel accommodation for MBBS students little seems to be done on the ground.
He said the authorities spend a lot of money in areas which are not important but the ‘miseries faced by students have been ignored over the years leaving them at receiving end.’
“The new hostel building is the need of the hour and we are suffering due to lack of proper accommodation. The college is doing nothing for us, unfortunately,” the students alleged.
Notably, the Government Medical College, Jammu after getting enhancement along with SKIMS Medical College has been able to construct two hostel blocks but nothing is being done for the convenience of students.
Previously, Medical Council of India (MCI) recommended a reduction of MBBS seats to the Union Health Ministry due to mismanagement in fulfilling the deficiencies of different sorts in the college.
Principal SKIMS Medical College, Dr Riyaz Ahamd Untoo told Rising Kashmir that SKIMS Governing Body has given approval for hostel accommodation of the students.
“When the seats were enhanced to 100, the hostel accommodation issue should have been taken care of at that time. We have taken up the matter with the government. It is with the Planning Department and stands almost settled. The government has been positive about it,” he said.
Dr. Untoo said the upcoming hostels will be for interns, residents and nurses.
Apart from hostel accommodation, the principal said they are planning to start new departments claiming that they have covered the deficiencies raised earlier.
“We have got approval for postgraduate (PG) in dermatology and we are in process of setting up the Department of Psychiatry and ENT,” he added.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com