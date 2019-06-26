SKIMS Medical College holds workshop for medical teachers in JK

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SKIMS Medical College Bemina today started a three-day workshop under the observations of Medical Council of India (MCI) deputed observer Professor Dinesh Kumar from CMC Ludhiana.

During the workshop, 30 faculty members are imparted training by the Resource Persons in the new curriculum for MBBS. The MCI has introduced New Curriculum for MBBS with effect from 2019 after the same was revised in 1997.

With the start of the workshop, the SKIMS Medical College is the 1st Medical College in the State with fully trained staff for implementing the new MCI Curriculum.

For implementing a new curriculum for MBBS, MCI has designated Nodal Centres across the country and every Medical Institution through their Medical Education Unit (MEU) has to train some faculty at these Nodal Centres and then these resource persons will train their faculty within the institution under the supervision of MCI deputed observers.