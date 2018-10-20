About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SKIMS Medical College condoles demise of Dr Rafiq Mir

Srinagar, October 19:

A condolence meeting was today held at SKIMS Medical College in memory of the late Dr. Mohammad Rafiq Mir, who worked as the Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, at the institute.
Director SKIMS & Ex-Officio Secretary, Dr. Omar Javed Shah, Professor MS Khuroo, Member of Governing Body SKIMS, Dr. Reyaz A Untoo, Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina besides former and current faculty of SKIMS and GMC Srinagar participated in the condolence meet.
Resident doctors, paramedical and other staff and students were also present on the occasion.
The participants expressed grief and shock over the demise and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
The meeting remembered the deceased academician for his efficiency and dedication. His services for the augmentation of facilities at the Medical College were also remembered

