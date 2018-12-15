SKIMS Medical College asks interns to vacate hostels

DAK slams move, demands revocation of order
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 14:
SKIMS Medical College and Hospital (MCH) Bemina, Srinagar has cancelled hostel accommodation of the interns asking them to vacate.
“All the students who have recently passed final year examination and are likely to join their internship program are directed to vacate hostel immediately,” reads an order issued by the college authorities.
The notice signed by both—boys and girls hostel wardens—notes that if any of the interns fails to vacate the hostel, the college authorities “will initiate strict action against them.”
However, the interns, around 40 in number hailing from far off places, are surprised by the move saying that it is aimed to accommodate the resident doctors and influential people.
“This act is sheer autocratic and has no legal ground. As per the Medical Council of India (MCI) norms, the college is supposed to provide us residential accommodation,” said an intern.
He said that interns in other medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir are availing the hostel facilities comfortably and as per the norms of MCI.
“It is disgusting and shameful on the part of SKIMS MCH administration that they have come up with this dictatorial order for the reasons better known to them,” he alleged.
According to interns, last year also the medical college cancelled the accommodation of interns saying they won’t allow it to happen this year.
"The one-year internship program is part of the academic course and we get our degrees after the internship is over. Previously also students were given the hostel accommodation till the completion of the internship," they said.
Principal, SKIMS MC, Prof Riyaz Ahamad Untoo said they have to keep rooms ready for postgraduate residents saying they are facing infrastructure issues despite enhancement of the number of seats.
“We have not refused them accommodation but have asked them to come up with an application. A committee will verify and recommend them. First preference will be given to candidates belonging to far off places,” he said.
He said the seats of postgraduates had been increased from 50-100 and that they have to provide them accommodation.
“Number of rooms is less and applicants are more. We have to follow the rules. We provided a common room for girls interns on duty and they will use that,” Ahmad said.
Meanwhile, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has slammed the move calling it shameful.
“Vacating hostels in these bone-chilling cold days is unfortunate. It is impossible for students to arrange rented rooms outside. Leaving hostels will affect their studies and put their career at stake,” said a spokesperson of DAK, demanding revocation of the said order immediately.
In a statement, DAK appealed the Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo to take cognizance of the matter so that the interns do not get affected psychologically.
