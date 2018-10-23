SKIMS maternity hospital’s canteen damaged in fire

Doctors concerned over ‘ineffective’ fire fighting measures
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 22:
The canteen of SKIMS maternity hospital, Soura, was partially damaged due to a fire incident on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that the fire engulfed the canteen block at around 3 PM prompting the attendants in the nearby hospital building to come out.
“I was waiting for a patient. I saw people rushing inside the hospital premises and I followed them. As I reached the spot the building was in flames,” said an eyewitness.
The fire engulfed the single storey canteen building away from the main hospital. However, the fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and doused off the flames.
A SKIMS official said the cafeteria block suffered partial damage in the incident adding that the cause of the fire was short circuit.
Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said it was a minor fire incident and was brought under control with the help of fire tenders immediately. The canteen building is the hospital’s laboratory block.
Soon after the fire incident many doctors red flagged lack of effective fire-fighting measures and accused the SKIMS administration failing to dismantle or repair the old structures putting lives at risk.
“I think SKIMS, a major tertiary care facility is not ready to face any major emergency as at many places ramps and exit doors are missing,” said a doctor.
A senior official in the Fire and Emergency Services Department, Kashmir said the hospital treats hundreds of patients daily but lacks an automatic system to deal with fire incidents.
“It has a manual system to handle any fire incident which could prove disastrous anytime. The hospital is risking patient lives, their safety and security is being compromised,” he said.
The deficiencies to prevent spread of smoke and fire from one section to another, lack of smoke management system and unreliable fire management systems have aggravated the risks.
“The biggest calamity is that the institute has put its drug store in the basement which is against the recommendations of National Building Code of India (NBC),” he said.
In November 2016, the Fire & Emergency Services Department asked all the government and private hospitals in J&K to incorporate proper fighting mechanism but nothing seems to be done on ground.
