SKIMS inquiry committee refutes family’s claim of negligence

March 23, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The inquiry committee constituted by SKIMS Soura to probe the allegations of negligence leveled by a family from Handwara, has refuted the family’s claims, officials said on Friday.

The family had alleged that their patient, operated on March 05 for carcinoma rectum, was asked to go home amid surgical wounds on 16th March, when his wound had not healed.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening, after a video of the critical patient, in which his wounds on the belly are visible, went viral on social media.

Following the family’s allegations, authorities at SKIMS constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter which later refuted the family claims in its report.

“The patient was in stage-4 of adenocarcinoma with huge growth rectum with multiple metastasis liver and peritoneal carcinomatosis. He had developed intestinal obstruction and colostomy was done in emergency,” said Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan, who headed the inquiry committee.

As per the report, the 30-year-old patient later developed a wound infection and was advised to stay in sarai and come for daily dressings but he had gone home.

“The patient developed burst abdomen and was advised surgery (closure of abdomen wound) in emergency. However the patient had deranged coagulogram and deranged kidney functions so the patient had to be optimised for surgery,” he said.

Jan, however, said the emergency operation theater received more critical patients in the evening and during the night on Wednesday, which had to be dealt on priority.

“Subsequently the patient got his turn in the morning on Thursday and was operated upon. Such patents are normally made to wait and they do not have an emergency,” he said.

The medical superintendent said they investigated the case and there was no negligence on part of the doctors expressing anguish over the making of a video at the institute.

“Shooting a video like this and revealing the identity of the patient in a hospital and then circulating it on social media is unethical. It should not happen in an institute like SKIMS,” he said.

The four-member inquiry team committee has submitted its report to the office of Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah.

As per the doctors such patients are made to wait till they become healthy and are then operated and “we see more complicated cases like this.”

“If such injuries are repaired immediately it becomes complicated. We first have to control the wound and the infection,” said a doctor.