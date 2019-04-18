SKIMS granted Population-Based Cancer Registry

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has been granted project of Population-Based Cancer Registry (PBCR), funded by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A SKIMS spokesperson in a statement said the Department of Radiation Oncology has been granted the ICMR project which will help at large scale to establish cancer incidence in the valley.

“This is in addition to existing Hospital Based Cancer Registry (HBCR), affiliated to National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), Banglore and data pertaining to all cancer patients since 2011 has been transferred online to NCRP,” the spokesperson said.

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah said the availability of cancer facilities was their focus saying the ICMR funded project will be useful to establish cancer incidence.

He said the department of Radiation Oncology will make optimum use of the project and the data generated will help researchers and oncologists at National and International level.

Head Department of Radiation Oncology, Dr Mohammad Maqbool Lone and Principal Investigator of the project said the project by ICMR is first of its kind in Kashmir valley.

J&K is witnessing an unprecedented increase of cancer and this population-based cancer registry in-addition to hospital registry will give a fair idea of cancer incidence, he added.