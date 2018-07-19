SKIMS exam

Dear Editor,
Through Rising Kashmir I want to make an appeal to the Registrar of SKIMS, Soura. I am one of the applicants of the PhD examination to be held on July 17, 2018. I have been in touch with the administration and the staff. We have a very deep apprehension that this year’s PhD paper has been leaked and two or more students already have the paper. In this regards we have already filled some RTI and multiple applications have also been given to the administration. Till now no action has been taken. We are also planning to approach the media. Before we do that you are our last hope to launch an investigation into this matter. It has also come to our information that this year’s PhD paper was set two months ago, thus giving ample time and chance for the paper to be leaked. Please, as a Registrar, take a strong action and defer the PhD exam till this issue is resolved. It is no use for the hard working students to prepare if some person already has the examination paper.
Applicants