SKIMS employees hail Guv, Director for removing CRPF building from institute premises

Term such a move vital for Institute’s overall growth, expansion
Term such a move vital for Institute’s overall growth, expansion
Srinagar:
Employees of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Saturday hailed the move of removing the CRPF building from the institute premises, terming such measure vital for the well being of valley’s premier health institute.
In a statement issued to KNS, non- gazetted Employees union SKIMS led by its president G.M Pandith thanked Governor administration and Director institute in ensuring that the forces building that was causing much hardships to the patients and attendants is removed at an earliest from the institute premises and that the land could now be utilised for the extension of the hospital that can benefit the common masses at large. “The hospital is already facing some space scarcity and the land that so far was used by the CRPF can now be used to build additional blocks for the patients in a bid to ensure that the common masses hailing from the far flung areas of the state do not face the hardships of any sort. We gather that such an action was long pending and it is the outcome of Governor administration’s prompt response that such a historic move was taken,” Employees Union, SKIMS, said in a statement.
It also congratulated Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javaid Shah for his earnest and staid efforts to make the institute capable enough to cater the patient needs at large. The Union expressed hope that the institute will continue to scan new horizons of growth and development and quality healthcare would become a norm there.