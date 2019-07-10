SKIMS emergency theatre shuts for 5th day, patients suffer

July 10, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Giant light reinstalled, repair work nearing completion: MS

An emergency operation theatre at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Soura is closed for the past five days after the collapse of its giant light. This has left the other two Operation Theatres (OTs) overburdened and making the patients wait for longer periods of time.

The emergency operation theatre in the ground floor belongs to the Department of Anesthesia. Last week, all of a sudden its giant OT light collapsed and it is yet to be made functional pushing patients to the wall.

The closure of theatre for the five consecutive days has triggered outrage from attendants and is causing inconvenience to the patients.

A doctor at SKIMS said the patients are suffering due to the closure of the theatre and it has overburdened two other similar operation theatres.

“At least 5-6 surgeries are conducted at the theatre in a day which is closed. Patients are suffering. They face delay as there is huge rush especially those of emergency cases,” he said.

The senior doctor said they are left with no option but to change the time slots of patients.

Seeking restoration of the theatre, attendants said it has been closed and the institute authorities are delaying to open it.

“Though OT light has been installed but authorities have also taken up its repair work which was pending for years,” said Muhammad Iqbal, an attendant from Baramulla.

“The theatre must be opened at soon as possible as emergency cases are made to wait. It has affected surgical operations,” he added.

In case of any untoward incident SKIMS authorities shall be responsible for it, he said adding that the closure has left attendants worried.

Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said they have installed the light in the operation theatre and will make it functional soon.

“The light had come off the ceiling and we have installed it. In the meantime, we also did some repair work including paint of the theatre table which is why it got delayed. We are on it,” he said.