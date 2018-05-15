SKIMS doctors’ strike enters 4th day, patients suffer

Director urges docs to resume duties immediately
Director urges docs to resume duties immediately
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, May 14:
Patient care remained affected for the fourth consecutive day at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura here due to the indefinite strike called by Resident Doctors Association (RDA), triggering outrage from patients.
Over a hundred patients as well as their attendants gathered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology on Monday and protested against the hospital administration. They held them responsible for the crisis.
“This is very unfortunate. There is no doctor to see the expecting mothers. Despite being a premiere hospital we have to go home. Many patients cannot afford private hospitals but the absence of doctors is compelling them to do so,” a group of protestors said.
They hit the streets, blocked Soura-Ganderbal road for an hour which triggered traffic jams. They appealed the hospital administration to resolve the issues so that the difficulties faced in availing the services are avoided.
“There used to be around 30 gynaecology patients everyday but today due to the strike there are only 15,” an employee at the hospital said.
On Friday, around 550 resident doctors which include senior residents, residents and postgraduates began an indefinite strike to protest against the pay anomaly affecting the delivery of services in OPD, wards and other major areas of the hospital.
At the outpatient department, patients were seen struggling to get appointments to consult doctors while many moved to SMHS and JVC Bemina. There were few doctors at the emergency taking toll on patient care.
An ill patient of Tangmarg was referred to SKIMS from SMHS on Monday morning but he was not entertained by the doctors for an hour at the ward-6 at SKIMS.
“We were waiting for an hour but there was no doctor to treat him despite being a premier institute. They gave us an excuse that the doctors are on strike. The authorities are silent over the issue,” an attendant who accompanied the patient at SKIMS told Rising Kashmir.
The strike has badly affected the medical oncology department which is run by one faculty member. The department remains abuzz with cancer patients across Kashmir each day.
Abdul Majeed, whose wife was treated for breast cancer recently, reached the hospital along with his wife at 8 am for follow up. They had to wait till 4 pm and then returned home without consultation.
“Earlier, there used to be four residents at the medical oncology who would provide consultation to over a hundred patients a day but today there is only one doctor, how can he manage the huge rush of patients,” he said.
However, according to resident doctors prior to 2001, they were paid in a pay band that was at par with AIIMS and PGI Chandigarh. But it was abruptly slashed.
“Government has come up with a decision but they have mentioned only 150 senior residents and benefit has gone to them only. There is no mention of graduate residents who have not been given any benefit, how would they join their duties,” president RDA SKIMS, Dr Zubair Ahmad said.
He said that they will continue the strike until the administration does not take a decision for the postgraduates as well. “We are in talks with the hospital administration. They have to come up with a decision and then only we can call off the strike,” Dr Zubair said.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said the faculty members and consultants are working hard to deliver the services and have been asked to take extra care of patients.
“We held three meetings with the government regarding the pay anomaly of resident doctors. Let us wait for the government decision. They should not leave the patients to suffer. This is an inhuman act,” he said.
He asked the doctors to immediately return to their duties. “Their demands are genuine. Doctors do not do like this. The way they observe strike is wrong, doctors are for the society,” he said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com