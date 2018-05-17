SKIMS doctors call off strike after 6 days

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, May 16:
Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura called off their strike after six days on Wednesday evening.
The doctors observed strike to press for the removal of pay anomaly. They contested that before the year 2001 the resident doctors including senior residents and post-graduate residents were paid in a pay band that was at par with AIIMS and PGI Chandigarh, but the scales were reduced post 2001.
President RDA Dr Zubair Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that they met Director SKIMS with regard to the pay discrepancy.
“He has assured us that the file for the post graduate residents has gone to the government and it will be approved within two days," he said.
Ahmad added that they called off the strike and will resume duties on Thursday morning. The patient care at the premiere institute remained affected for the sixth consecutive day today and no routine surgery was conducted at the hospital.
"We do not want patients to suffer but we were forced to take the extreme step," Zubair said. There was complete chaos at the hospital as few doctors were consulting patients at the OPD.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah told Rising Kashmir that the file of postgraduate residents has been forward to the government. "Hopefully within two or three days the file will be cleared by the government," he said.
