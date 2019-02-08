SKIMS, DHSK establish control rooms, help lines

SRINAGAR:
In order to overcome the difficulties of transportation for critically ill patients due to inclement weather, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Medical College/hospital has kept two ambulances for providing services to such patients who need transportation to any hospital within the municipal limits of Srinagar.
The helpline numbers are: Dr Mudasir CMO: 9622726147, 9906853533, Shahid Transport Monitor 7006349353 and SKIMS MCH Exchange no. 0194-2493297.
Meanwhile, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has established control room at the Directorate level. All the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents of District and Sub District Hospitals, Block Medical Officers of Kashmir Division are hereby asked to remain in constant touch with the officers to ensure better and appropriate health care delivery services in the interest of patient care. Dr. Nishat Shaheen, Assistant Director 7889305115 Dr. Abida , DNO Kashmir 9419004448, Zahoor Ragi 7006992278/9419066748 Accordingly, people at large and patients in particular are hereby asked to contact the above officers in case of any emergency or contact us on below mentioned numbers 24x7 (Control Room at Barzulla Srinagar) Land line 0194-2430581, Adil 7889381161, M Ashraf 9796113083, Mudasir 7006766005