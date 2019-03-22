SKIMS constitutes inquiry committee to probe alleged medical negligence

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A day after a patient from Handwara alleged medical negligence, authorities at Shere-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura have constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter.

A SKIMS official said it has come to their notice that a video is being circulated on social media in which alleged negligence is being attributed to the doctors.

'In this regard, an inquiry committee has been constituted which will be headed by Medical Superintendent SKIMS that will submit its report today," said the official.

Pertinently, a family from Handwara on Thursday alleged that their patient with surgical wounds had been asked to go home after surgery (when wounds were not healed) earlier this month.

"How were the surgical threads improper, it must be investigated so that it does not happen with anyone more. It is a negligence,” the family said.

However, the patient was again operated on Thursday with doctors saying it was a case of stage-4 adenocarcinoma. The 30-year-old patient is battling for life.