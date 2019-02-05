SKIMS conducts first pediatric heart valve replacement surgery

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The doctors at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura have conducted first pediatric heart valve replacement of a nine-year-old girl.
The department of CVTS conducted its first pediatric heart valve replacement surgery on a nine-year-old girl from Rainawari, Srinagar who was diagnosed to have rheumatic heart disease with mitral regurgitation, SKIMS spokesman said in a statement.
He said that the girl was hospitalized in the department of CVTS at SKIMS on 7th of January 2019 under Registration No: 1088425 and thoroughly examined and investigated.
"After a meticulous planning, she was operated on 11th of January 2019 by a team of surgeons led by Prof. G.N.Lone who was assisted by Dr. Farooq Ahmad Ganie and others,” the spokesman said.
He said that the patient had a smooth surgical procedure which was completed in 90 minutes when her native valve was badly diseased and underdeveloped, rendering it impossible to repair, therefore replaced by a prosthetic device.
"The girl was removed from ventilator after four hours of surgery and shifted from ICCU within six days after a smooth recovery, said the spokesman.
“She has been discharged from hospital symptom free on 2nd of February 2019,” the statement reads.
Heart valve replacement is usually done in adults during 3rd to 5th decade of life, especially in underdeveloped countries like India, he said.
"Valvular heart surgery is usually done for congenital heart defects including Valvular obstructions and leaks like Mitral Valve Stenosis / Regurgitation, Pulmonary Stenosis, Aortic Stenosis/ Regurgitation."
Acquired heart disease requiring valve replacement like Rheumatic heart disease is very rare in children and every attempt is made to repair the native and diseased heart valve irrespective of whether it is congenital or acquired disease, as the artificial device of the appropriate size is not available for children and the complications are many.
However, in centers where cardiac transplantation facilities are readily available, such replacements with human valves are well reported.
Director, SKIMS, Prof. Umar Javed Shah congratulated Department of CVTS for doing such a landmark cardiac surgery and said that these facilities benefit poor patients, the spokesman added.