SKIMS celebrates World Plantation Day

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SKIMS in collaboration with Urban Forest Division, Kashmir celebrated the World Plantation Day on Saturday.

Director SKIMS, Dr. Omar Javed Shah and Conservator of Forest, Srinagar Circle, Irfan Ali Shah (IFS) kick started plantation drive in the SKIMS campus in presence of dignitaries from forest department and SKIMS.

On the occasion various saplings were planted in the campus and the stakeholders unanimously stressed for use of localized resources and conservation of surroundings as green spots.

Director SKIMS thanked Conservator of Forest, Srinagar for their collaboration and cooperation and also appreciated the Department of Landscape SKIMS for conducting the event. He said forests and trees are valuable and this green wealth needs to be used properly and underscored the importance of herbal garden of medicinal plants for use in relevant diseases at SKIMS which will benefit the patients.

Conservator of Forest, Srinagar, Irfan Ali Shah lauded SKIMS for initiative and said SKIMS is a top priority of Forest Department to be developed as a green spot within decade. He further said the Forest Department will work in tandem with SKIMS in a regulated manner after signing MoU and assured full support to SKIMS.

Additional Director SKIMS, who was present on the occasion appraised about the nursery of medicinal plants in the State which can be taped for medicinal value of its plants.