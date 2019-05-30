SKIMS celebrates ‘World Nutrition Day’

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Dietetics and Therapeutics, Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar in collaboration with Indian Dietetics Association Wednesday celebrated “World Nutrition Day”

The day was observed under the patronage of Prof. Omar Javed Shah, Director SKIMS and Dr. Farooq A. Jan, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS.

On this occasion Nasreen Paul, Head Department of D&T and convener Indian Dietetics Association J&K Chapter, Shahana Qureshi Sr. Manager D&T and Exe Member Indian Dietetics Association, Kounsar Parveen Dietitian and secretary Indian Dietetics Association, Sakina Akhtar Sr. Dietitian and Exe. Member Indian Dietetics Association and other Dietitians and members of IDA highlighted the importance of healthy eating to the patients and attendants with main focus on the theme “Eat Right Live Right” during Ramzan.

Different categories of patients were given on spot tips on right choice of food and fluid intake to have energy and water balance especially during the fasting month.

They were advised to consume plenty of high fibre foods such as whole grain cereals, fruits and vegetables, moderate amount and of fleshy foods, beans and lentils, dried fruits and nuts along with right quantity of fluids for health benefits. In general avoid fried and processed foods high in fats in sugar and avoid over eating, as a well balanced diet with regular physical activity is the recipe for good health.