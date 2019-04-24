About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SKIMS Cardiology Dept performs percutaneous trans catheter treatment

 Department of Cardiology, SKIMS performs a successful complex percutaneous transcatheter intervention in a high risk case.
In a statement issued here, HOD Cardiology, Dr. Nisar Tramboo informed that a 70-year-old man came with a massive heart attack. His angiogram showed advanced coronary artery disease and a Ventricular Septal Defect (A hole in the heart). This condition carries high chances of death if left untreated. There were two options of treatment, either open heart surgery or percutaneous transcatheter treatment. We decided for percutaneous transcatheter treatment as Open heart surgery was considered to be high risk in view of age and complex disease. The patient underwent multi-vessel stenting followed by VSD device closure (Closing hole in heart by a button) and is doing well.
The procedure was done by cardiology team lead by Professor Nisar Tramboo, besides including Prof. Hilal Rather, Dr. Amir Rashid, Dr. Asif Matoo, Dr. Abid Hussain, Syed Bilal, Mohammad Rafiq, Tawheeda Khan. It is pertinent to mention that besides doing advanced coronary interventions, the department runs successfully advanced structural and pediatric intervention program.
Director SKIMS/EOSG congratulated the department for conducting such complex procedures. The experts at SKIMS are of international repute, who conduct these procedures with dexterity and dedication and benefit poor patients at SKIMS, he added.

 

