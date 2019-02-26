SKIMS cancels winter vacations, leaves of doctors

Get - On the Play Store.
China on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" hours after India claimed its fighter jets struck camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack. When asked for China's response to India's airstrikes, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media here th...More
Gujarat police on Tuesday issued a "high alert" across the state following India's preemptive strike across LoC. Gujarat's Director General of Police Shivanand Jha cancelled a conference on crime-related issues scheduled at the Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar and asked all offi...More
Authorities at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Tuesday cancelled the winter vacations and leaves doctors. PRO SKIMS in a communique issued here said in pursuance to Government order no. 249-GAD of 2019, dated: 22.02.2019, the 2nd half of winter v...More
TheSupreme CourtTuesday suggestedmediationin the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjidland dispute case, saying it was considering the possibility of "healing relations". The court said it will pass an order on March 5 on whether to refer it to acourt-appointed mediator. A five-judge...More
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said India has committed "aggression" by violating the LoC and Islamabad has "right to respond". His remarks came after combat jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted strike acrisa the Line of Control (LoC). Pri...More
Foreign secretary of India Vijay Gokhale on Tuesday said a pre-emptive strike was carried out by India on a training camp of Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit in Balakote across the Line of Control (LoC). He said they had credible inputs that Jaish was planning more attacks i...More
Tension was palpable in Kashmir on Tuesday after Indian Air Force fighter jets entered inside the Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Residents of Srinagar and other major towns in the valley could be seen discussing in small groups the fallout of the IAF's pre-dawn strikes acros...More
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Tuesday said that one cannot possibly speculate on what will happen next following the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike across the Line of Control (LoC) as there was no information about the damage caused. "Unless we know which ...More
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called an "emergency meeting" Tuesday after India carried out air strikes across the LoC and destroyed militant camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Qureshi will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan after the meeting in which he wil...More
The major installations of security agencies have been put on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir after India conducted air strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered-Kashmir on Tuesday, reports said. However, in view of the situation this is a normal proc...More
The National Investogation Agency (NIA) Tuesday carried out searches on separatists in Kashmir valley, including Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in a funding case, officials said. The NIA sleuths accompanied by local police and CRPF personnel carried out searches...More
Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik at Maisuma in Srinagar on Tuesday. A spokesman said at around 7:30 am NIA sleuths along with contingents of police and other forces in cordoned ...More
India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted militant camps, sources said. The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based militant outfits in Balakot...More
The Pakistan Army on Tuesday alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector. "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked due to fresh landslide on Tuesday. An official said the landslide was triggered by rain in Ramsoo sector. "Debris clearance operation has started. We are hopeful of restoring the highway for traffic in the afternoon," he said. The in...More
