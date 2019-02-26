About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SKIMS cancels winter vacations, leaves of doctors

Published at February 26, 2019 01:53 PM 0Comment(s)798views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
 
Authorities at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Tuesday cancelled the winter vacations and leaves doctors.
 
PRO SKIMS in a communique issued here said in pursuance to Government order no. 249-GAD of 2019, dated: 22.02.2019, the 2nd half of winter vacation sanctioned vide office order no. SIMS 1391 (per) of 2018, dated: 31.12.2018, is hereby cancelled.
 
It said that Director SKIMS has directed all the faculty members to report their duties by today 26th February, 2019 positively and shall remain available at their place of postings.
 
"Leave of any kind sanctioned to the staff members fo SKIMS (except medical grounds, Child Care Leave or for Study purpose) shall also stand cancelled w.e.f 26.02.2019," it said.
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top