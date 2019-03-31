SKIMS bids farewell to Dr. Imtiyaz

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah Saturday accorded farewell to prominent anesthetist and HoD Department of Anesthesiology, SKIMS Dr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Naqash, who attained superannuation today.

All Head of Departments were present on the occasion.

Director SKIMS while bidding farewell to him acknowledged his contribution as a dedicated and compassionate doctor. The HODs equally appreciated his consistent services to the institution of SKIMS in particular and medical fraternity in general. His tenure as HOD has been of tremendous growth to the department and the institution as an inspiring administrator and an experienced doctor.