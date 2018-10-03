SKIMS, Bemina observes National Anti Drug Addiction day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 02 Oct
National Anti Drug-Addiction day was organized by the Department of Psychiatry SKIMS Medical College Bemina, in association with various stakeholders including experts Health & Medical Education, from Crime Deptt JK Police, Education Department and various NGO ’s on Tuesday.
According to the official spokesperson, awareness and interactive sessions were held under the guidance of experts namely Dr Debashish Basu from PGI Chandigarh,Dr Atul Ambekar from AIIMs,Dr Ravinder Singh Sr Scientist from ICMR , renowned Psychiatrist Dr Mushtaq Margoob and others. Chief Secretary J&K, B. R Subrahmanyam was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He elaborated the impact of substance abuse on an individual in particular and family as a whole and stressed that the substance abuse should be considered as illness and the approach towards the patients should be humane. He said that health is a priority for the government and also assured full cooperation and support from the Govt to the SKIMS Medical College, Bemina for establishing any services in such direction and overall improvement of this Institution and ensured implementation of Governing Body decision related to growth of the Institution ,so that this Medical College can be an Independent Medical College of excellence in due course of time and complemented the Principal SKIMS Medical College for its progress.
Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary to the Govt, Health & Medical Education Dept was the guest of honour. He gave an account of the services available and the burden of patients with substance abuse in the state of J & K. Dulloo said the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences established 8 years back in association with Dept of Psychiatry and Drug De-addiction Centre at GMC Srinagar is providing useful services in the field of Drug de-addiction by not only admitting patients but also training the teachers and other professionals to tackle the menace of drug addiction. He said the State Drug De-addiction Policy is on cards and the Govt has constituted a Sub-Committee under the Chairmanship of Principal SKIMS Medical College and the Draft Policy is in Final Stages and same will be made Public for any comments after finalization.
Ghazala Meenai, Advisor Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Guest of Honour, GOI stressed the importance of demand reduction. Outlining the challenges to demand reduction, she stressed the need for early identification, the timely intervention, creating awareness and achieving ‘Whole Person Recovery’ of individuals affected by substance abuse.
Director General Youth Services and sports, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman stressed more on the preventive measures at the family as well as the community level to tackle relapse which is common with substance abuse. He also emphasized that the youth should participate actively in sports and recreational activities
Director SKIMS and EOSG, Prof Omer Javed shah stressed on the need for taking up more research on the substance abuse.
Prof. M Sultan Khuroo, former Director and Dean SKIMS, gave some account of the magnitude of substance abuse in the valley and its complications like Hepatitis, liver cirrhosis etc, and stressed on Preventive measures besides provision of effective and registered Drug De-addiction centres.
Principal SKIMS Medical College, Prof Reyaz Untoo emphasized on establishing SKIMS Medical College as an independent Medical College with all the specialties including modernized de-addiction and rehabilitation centre incorporating all the services pertaining to the patients with substance abuse under one roof and stressed the need to improve infrastructure to accommodate increasing rush of patients in view of the strategic location of this hospital on National Highway, making it convenient for patients from most of the places to report for treatment. Prof Rafiq Mir, H.O.D community medicine presented the welcome address.
Dr Abdul Majid, organising secretary presented the vote of thanks. Following this the Chief Secretary had an on spot Inspection of the Centrally Sponsored Projects which include Prime Minsters Post Flood Rehabilitation Projects ( under construction 250 bedded new IPD Block and New College Labe Block being constructed a cost of Rs 172 Crores ). Besides this, the SKIMS Premiere League Cricket Tournament was also inaugurated by the Chief Secretary, the Chief Guest