Skill development training for Mushroom Growers starts in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, October 16:
A month long Skill Development Training Programme for Mushroom Growers sponsored by Agriculture Skill Council of India and ICAR-ATARI Zone I, Ludhiana started today in which 20 aspirants from different parts of district Budgam are participating.
Prof Mushtaq Ah, Director Extension SKUAST-Kashmir was Chief Guest on the occasion.
Director Extension SKUAST-Kashmir briefly discussed the advantage of mushroom growing, its use and importance in human diet and aim of skill development training in setting up an enterprise.
The program started with welcome note by Dr Liyaqat Ali, Senior Scientist KVK Budgam. Dr Vaseem Yousuf Scientist KVK Budgam (Course Coordinator) briefed the trainees about this 200-hour skill development training programme.
Dr Nasir Ahmad Dar, Senior Scientist and Head KVK Budgam highlighted the main contents of the training programme.
Dr Ambreen Scientist KVK Budgam concluded the inaugural ceremony with vote of thanks.