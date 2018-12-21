Skill Development Programme concludes at SKUAST-K

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, December 20:
Vice-Chancellor Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir Prof. Nazeer Ahmad Thursday said that the institution aims to transform education into entrepreneurial skills.
He said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of 30 days skill development training programme for small poultry farmers, commercial floriculture and Entrepreneurs.
Emphasizing upon the youth to become job providers rather than job seekers, VC asserted that the there is the tremendous potential of entrepreneurship in every agriculture-related activity.
He said that SKUAST-K trains students so that they will be able to start their own ventures.
The representative from Entrepreneurship Development Institute Dr Shahid Jibran said that there are special schemes floated by EDI like Seed Capital Fund Scheme and Himayat besides Youth Start-Up to promote entrepreneurship among youth in Kashmir.
He said earlier youth faced financial implications vis-à-vis starting ventures, but now EDI is helping them by providing financial assistance with subsidies so that unemployment issue is addressed.