July 30, 2019 |

Skill development landscape evolving across JK: JKSDM

Says over 10000 youth undergoing skill training, steps afoot to strengthen skill ecosystem in state

Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) on Thursday said nearly 10566 youth are undergoing skill trainings in 22 sectors, including Construction, Logistics, Tourism, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Green Energy, Media and Entertainment, IT, Pluming, Apparel, Retail etc, in several training institutes. 4720 candidates have already competed the training out of which 1012 candidates have been so far placed in various companies by that Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM).
In a statement issued here, the Mission director said that is thousands of youth are being imparted skill trainings in 22 sectors, including Construction, Logistics, Tourism, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Green Energy, Media and Entertainment, IT, Plumbing, Apparel, Retail etc, in various training institutes across the State. Nearly 5000 candidates have already completed training out of which 1014 candidates have also found placement so far, said Mission Director J&K Skill Development Mission during an interaction with skill development stakeholders here in Srinagar.
Divulging details, Mission Director said that the skill development landscape was evolving across JK to implement the PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) scheme the J&K government has been allocated revised financial target of Rs 59.896 crore, of which Rs 22.94 crore have been received by the Mission so far.
The Mission shortlisted 82 Training Providers and out of which 62 Training Centres were cleared by NSDC and the initial targets of 5265 were allocated to 61 Training Centres. After receiving the funds in July 2018, the Mission undertook the training from September 2018.
Based on the revised financial target and after keeping provision of post placement support, conveyance charges to female and persons with disabilities candidates, tool kit and book allowance and special area benefit for J&K, as per the guidelines of the schemes, JKSDM has revised the physical targets to the extent of 23240 out of which 16170 training targets have already been allocated to the training centers. The remaining target shall be allocated to the training Center’s accordingly as per the availability of the infrastructure in the desired job roles. Training targets would be accomplished during the current financial year.
The stakeholders were informed that since its inception, the Mission has undertaken various youth-centric skill development programs. The Mission organised skill competitions to provide platform for the youth of the state to exhibit their skills and Talaash Conclave wherein more than 400 local, national skill development stakeholders were engaged to provide inputs & suggestions in strengthening the skill landscape of J&K. JKSDM also recently organised an International Industry Collaboration Summit which was held from 18th-20th October, 2018 at Srinagar.
Mission Director further informed emphasis is being laid on to achieve the targets within the stipulated time. “Secretary Technical Education is also closely monitoring the program and is taking periodic review of the scheme,” said Mission Director.
Besides mobilising and training youth for India Skills 2020, the Mission will soon start implementing another centrally sponsored skill development scheme —SANKALP—under which trainings would be provided to vulnerable groups of the society besides strengthening existing skill ecosystem in the state and funds in this regard are being released by the State government very soon.

 

