Skill dev in livestock sector to enhance youth employability: Dr Samoon

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 27:
Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Departments, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Wednesday said that promotion of skill-based training in livestock sector will enhance youth employability and entrepreneurship culture in the state.
The official spokesperson said the Principal Secretary was speaking at a meeting he convened to review the skill development in the livestock sector.
The meeting was briefed about the present status of Skill Development Mission besides steps being taken to provide skill development to the concerned stakeholders. All District Officers of allied departments also gave their inputs on Skill Development activities through video conferencing from their respective DC offices.
Principal Secretary also sought a detailed report from the concerned officers of different allied departments including Agriculture, Animal, Sheep Husbandry, and Fisheries about the progress of various initiatives in their respective departments.
He stressed upon the concerned that all steps to provide skill development to stakeholders like farmers, traders and other allied sectors be ensured on ground level in all the regions of the state.
Principal Secretary said that the government is committed to provide required infrastructure for skill development program for further development of the National Livestock Mission.
Director Fisheries, Director Finance ASH, Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir/Jammu, Director Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir/Jammu, Director Agriculture, Kashmir/Jammu, Director Horticulture J&K, Director Sericulture J&K, MD Wool Board and other senior officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.