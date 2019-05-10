Ski troopers conduct mountaineering expedition

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding 'Fire and Fury' Corps flagged-in the Skiing and Mountaineering Expedition by Ski Troopers of 'Fire and Fury' Corps on Thursday.

The adventure activity was undertaken to commemorate 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The team of qualified mountaineers led by Lt Col KT Stobdan began their arduous journey from the Siachen Base Camp on 13 Apr 2019.

Traversing along the unforgiving route with sustained effort over six days, the team reached Indira Col, named after goddess Laxmi, at a height of 20,860 feet and proudly unfurled the National flag.

The team also carried patrolling upto Turkistan La. The team skied over a distance of 45 Km along route Indira Col - Turksitan La - Junction Peak in record time etching their name in the glorious adventure history of ‘Operation Meghdoot’.

The motivated and relentless skiers added another feather in their cap by negotiating challenging terrain and weather conditions and went on to summit Junction Peak (20,374 feet). Lt Gen YK Joshi appreciated the adventurous spirit and untiring attitude of the team and wished them success in future endeavours.