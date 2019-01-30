Ski, snowboarding National team seen off at Srinagar

Srinagar:
The Senior National Ski and Snowboarding contingent was seen off from Srinagar today by the General Secretary Winter Games Association of J&K, Muhammad Yusuf.
The team is accompanied by Mahmood Ahmad Lone as Coach, Tahir Shafi as Manager (Men team) and Nazima as Manager (Women team). The team will be joined by WGAJK President, Mohammad Abbas Wani at Jammu as Chief de Mission. The team may hopefully be flagged off by the Secretary to Govt (Sports) tomorrow.
The Screening of the team was conducted at Srinagar by the Divisional Sports Officers (Kashmir and Center) yesterday and the teams were cleared to take part in Snowboarding (Men), Alpine Skiing (Men and Women) events.
The team shall also take part in Cross Ski and Cross Snowboarding, being held first time in India by Winter Games Association of HP for the first time.
The President-WGAJK Mohammad Abbas Wani has extended his thanks to Secretary State Sports Council for facilitating the teams in this major winter sports event of the country.
Notably the Indian Olympic Association- New Delhi has nominated Muhammad Yusuf, General Secretary WGAJK as Technical Delegate. He shall give all reports related to the smooth conduct of the games to the IOA. This is first time that IOA has nominated any official from J&K as Technical Delegate for any winter sporting event.