Ski championship begins at Drass

March 18, 2019 | Srinagar 17 March:

District Winter Games Association Drass kick started its first-ever Ladakh Divisional Ski Championship at Drass on Sunday.

President WGAJK Mohammad Abbas Wani said Ladakh is famous for ice skating events but the snow sports were not popular here.

He said that in future the association would orgasnise training camps for novices.

He stressed the need of raising ski equipment in Kargil so that more youth are trained in this sport.

He said Tourism Department must set up ski shops here like other ski resorts of the state.

General Secretary WGAJK Muhammad Yusuf said main aim for going through this project was inculcate a spirit of snow sports among the youth of Kargil district and to promote Kargil district as a snow ski destination.

He said that the area has great scope for ski-mountaineering. He further said that the efforts of WGAJK are afoot to promote Ski and Snowboarding far and wide in the state. He said the association is also holding first ever South Kashmir Ski championship from 18th of this month at Pahalgam.