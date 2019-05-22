Skeleton of man missing for 2 yrs found in Kupwara forest

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Locals on Tuesday found skeleton of a man missing for nearly two years at forests of Hangnikote in Vilgam, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Reports said some locals while collecting the Morel Mushroom Spores (Guesh) in the forests spotted a human skeleton along with an identity card.

As per the card, the identity of the deceased is Mohammad Akram Mir (70) son of Abdul Aziz Mir of Sharkoot Vilgam, they said.

According to locals Akram was a retired employee of Sheep Husbandary Department and had gone missing on 22/07/2017.

The family had also lodged a missing report in police station Vilgam on next day after Akram did not return home.

A police team and army's 15 RR rushed to the spot after the skeleton was found.

Station House Officer (SHO) of police station Vilgam Mohammad Suleman said they received information about lying of skeleton in the forests and a police team was despatched to the spot.

A local, who was part of the group which spotted the skeleton, said it seems that the man might have been mauled to death by wild animals. (GNS)