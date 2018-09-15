SKAUST students protest alleged rape attempt of minor inside campus

FIR registered, accused arrested, investigation on: SSP Ganderbal
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 14:
Scores of students at Shuhama campus of Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Friday staged a protest against the alleged rape attempt of a minor girl by a local man inside the varsity campus.
The students shouting slogans, ‘Justice for the victim’, ‘Ban entry of outsiders inside the campus’, Hang the culprits, and ‘We want justice’ carried placards assembled at the main gate of the campus and demanded strict action against the accused.
They alleged that on Thursday evening a local man entered the campus and attempted to rape a minor girl inside the campus, a guest of a faculty member of the varsity.
Students demanded proper security in the campus and alleged that the college administration has recruited retired employees as security guards who according to them are doing an ‘injustice with their profession.’
Mohammad Amir, a student said that despite repeated pleas to the concerned authorities to build concrete boundary walls around the campus, no action has been taken so far.
“There are only 10-12 security personnel in the whole campus who work on shift basis. They are themselves aged and helpless so how can they stop any local from entering the campus,” he questioned.
“The outsiders roam in the campus easily during morning and evening hours and can be spotted outside the girls hostel where 250 -260 students are residing,” Amir said.
Another protesting student alleged that the security guards are mostly locals and do not stop the outsiders from entering the campus.
“We are being harassed on daily basis by these locals. From past two days they are targeting us and are asking to make a compromise in the case,” he said.
Later on Vice Chancellor SKAUST Kashmir, Professor Nazir Ahmad, and Dean Students Welfare, Professor Sarfaraaz assured the students that the victim will get justice.
VC termed the incident very painful and said it was unfortunate. “We have already registered an FIR at local police station and investigation is going on in the process.
Registrar of the varsity, Dr. Masudul Haq Wani told Rising Kashmir that the accused was detained immediately after the incident. “We are following this case seriously,” Wani said.
He said that on Friday they had a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir regarding the fencing of the campus and hopefully in next few days the process may be started.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Muhammad Khalil Poswal told Rising Kashmir that they have registered an FIR against the accused person who has been had been identified as Nazir Ahmad Gojri resident of Shuhama.
“We are ascertaining the facts and medical examination of the victim was done. We are waiting for the medical reports,” Poswal said adding the matter is under investigation.
