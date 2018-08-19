SKAUST-K students lost during ‘secret trip’ traced

August:
Ganderbal police traced out six students of SKAUST University, who went for a secret trip to Gangbal and were lost in the area.
Dean faculty of Fisheries and Dean students welfare SKAUST reported that six students of the university left the hostel on 14th of August 2018 without prior permission from university authorities and have not returned back.
Acting swiftly, SSP Ganderbal Shri Khalil Ahmad Poswal JKPS constituted a team under the supervision of SHO Ganderbal to trace out the lost students. The team with the help of locals traced the lost students in shortest possible time from Gangbal and handed them safely over to the SKAUST authorities.
VC SKAUST Nazir Ahmad thanked and appreciated Ganderbal Police and for all the help in locating and safely handing over lost students of SKAUST.