Skandan visits Mata Kheer Bhawani Shrine at Tulmulla

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reviews arrangements, meets Pandit devotees

The Advisor to Governor K Skandan Monday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Shrine at Tulamulla, Ganderbal and paid obeisance at the sacred shrine. He also reviewed the arrangements and interacted with devotees.

During his visit, the Advisor was also accompanied by Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Tej Krishan Bhat and other concerned.

The Advisor prayed for the peace, prosperity and stability of the State and its people. Terming the occasion as ‘blessing for humanity’, the Advisor said the annual Mela is living example of brotherhood and communal harmony that has remained intact for centuries. He also appreciated the locals who received their Pandit brethren with love, affection and reverence.

During his visit, the Advisor went around the shrine complex, took stock of arrangements, reviewed the facilities and met with devotees.

During the occasion, the Kashmiri Pandit devotees appreciated the arrangements made by the State Government.

Expressing his satisfaction over the arrangements, Skandan said that the government is committed for well being of all the people in the State. The devotees apprised the Advisor of various issues including the construction of separate toilets for the devotees, upgrading and expanding the infrastructure for serving the increasing number of devotees. The Advisor gave them a patient hearing and assured that all of their genuine issued would be resolved by the State Government in a time-bound manner.



