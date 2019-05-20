About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Skandan to hear public grievances today at Jammu

 Advisor to Governor K. Skandan will convene public hearing at Convention Centre, Canal Road Jammu tomorrow 20th of May (Monday) from 10.30 am to 12.30 p.m.
As per an official, the public delegations, deputations, and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor to the Governor at the said venue.

