Skandan to hear public grievances on April 02

Advisor to Governor K. Skandan will convene public hearing at Church Lane Srinagar on Tuesday April 02 from 10:00 am to 12: 00 noon.
The public delegations, deputations, and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor to the Governor at the said venue.
