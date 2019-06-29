Skandan sets deadline for updation of revenue records

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan today convened a meeting of revenue officers to review the progress on digitalization of land records, updation of Jamabandis (Record of Right) and other related issues.

The Deputy Commissioner apprised the Advisor of the number of documents scanned so far besides number of Jamabandis prepared in their respective districts.

Financial Commissioner Revenue gave a detailed presentation on progress of digitalization of land records, updation of Jamabandis. It was informed that a total 6.20 crore documents are to be scanned, of which, 3.64 crore documents have been scanned so far and quality check of 2.8 crore documents has also been completed. It was further informed that against 51900 old revenue records (Mussavis) 47965 have been scanned so far besides checking quality of 25754 documents.

It was informed that digitization of 1263 Maps (new) has been completed out of 1450 Revenue Maps. Besides, 3895 Ground control Points (Monuments) have been installed across the state.

It was further informed that 300 out of 915 Jamabandis (Record of Right) have been updated in Jammu while 58 out of 137 Jamabandis have been completed in Srinagar.

The Advisor asked the Deputy Commissioners to hire additional man power to expedite the process of scanning of revenue documents and updating Jamabandis.

Advisor set the deadline of 30th July, 2019 for completion of of updation of Jamabandis and 30th September, 2019 for scanning of all revenue documents.

