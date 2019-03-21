Skandan meets Tata Sons Chairman, invites Company to develop IT, other potential sectors in JK

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K Skandan Wednesday met Tata Sons Private Limited Chairman N. Chandrasekaran at Mumbai to workout modalities for involvement of the corporate sector for development of IT and other sectors in J&K.

The official spokesperson said he was accompanied by Vice-Chancellor of the Kashmir University, Prof Talat Ahmad, Secretary IT, Saugat Biswas and Managing Director JK IT ID & SIDCO, Ravinder Kumar.

The Advisor invited TATA Companies to make investment in the state of Jammu and Kashmir to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state.

He informed the Chairman about various advantages and facilities available in the state for investment in multiple sectors viz Information Technology, Industries, Tourism and Crafts.

The Vice Chancellor Kashmir University also mentioned that both Jammu and Kashmir universities have varied training centres for skill development of youth which may be required by industry.

The Advisor assured the Tata Sons Chairman of the full support from the State Government.