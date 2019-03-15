Skandan meets public delegations at Srinagar

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K. Skandan today listened to people’s issues as several delegations including those from Trade and Industry met him here today.

Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Mahmood A Shah, AC Revenue central Qazi Irfan and other officers were present on the occasion.

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce led By Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya presented various demands confronting the industry. The delegation demanded refund of SGST to service sector, extension of industrial benefits to tourism sector, besides extension of industrial power tariff to hotels beyond March 2019. The delegation also raised issues of handicraft, Handloom, Horticulture and Sericulture sectors.

A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce led by Nasir Ahmed raised the issue of strengthening the Industries and Commerce Department with more manpower particularly posting of General Managers in all districts of Kashmir valley. The delegation also demanded creating infrastructure and dolling out incentives for the promotion of horticulture sector.

Advisor Kumar assured the delegation that Government will take all necessary steps for the promotion of horticulture in the state and asked the delegation to provide consultancy to the growers so that all stakeholders from primary to tertiary level get benefitted.

A delegation of Kashmir Youth Entrepreneur Federation led by Babar Chowdhary sought creation of land banks in all districts to provide young entrepreneurs an opportunity to setup their units. . The delegation projected many other demands to give flip to the entrepreneurship in the state.

A delegation of students led by social activist Shehla Rashid projected the issues of students studying in the colleges outside the state. She informed the Advisor regarding suspension and termination of these students from their colleges after the Pulwama attack. The Advisor assured to extend all possible help through liaison officers posted in various states so that they can resume their studies at an earliest.

A delegation from Aloosa Bandipora demanded augmentation of road, health and education sector infrastructure in the area. A delegation of Junior Engineers aspirants of J&KPDC sought intervention of Advisor in expediting the process of their selection.

A delegation of students of Craft Development Institute Srinagar sought the intervention of Advisor in recognition of their degrees by competent authority.

Other deputations which met the Advisor include daily wagers of Railway Collect Orate, Trade Fair Artisans of Kashmir Haat, besides, delegation of Sogam Kupwara and sought early redressal of their grievances.

Meanwhile, Advisor Skandan asked officials to reach out to the people and address their issues in a time bound manner.