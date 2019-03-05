Skandan lays foundation stone of New Degree College at Awantipora

Pulwama, March 4:
Advisor to Governor, K. Skandan today laid the foundation stone of Government Degree College here at Kanjinag Awantipora.
Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the government has already initiated several measures for strengthening the educational infra in the State so that people living in rural and far-flung areas get quality educational facilities within their catchment area.
He said the college will facilitate students of Tehsil Awantipora and adjacent areas where they could get the requisite educational facilities.
The Advisor said that the college which will be constructed and completed by 2021 would provide necessary educational facilities to the students and would decongest the existing colleges of the district. He said the colleges are being sanctioned in rural areas for increasing the enrollment ratio of females especially in the rural areas.
62 kanal 17 marlas of land have been allotted for the college and the work would soon be started so that it is constructed within the stipulated time frame.
Later on, locals apprised the Advisor with certain demands and issues. The Advisor assured the people that genuine demands will be redressed as early as possible.