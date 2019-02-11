Skandan calls for strengthening public transport network

30th National Road Safety Week concludes
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 10:
Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, on Sunday called for strengthening the public transport network for improved traffic scenario in the state. He said that public needs to be encouraged to travel more in public transport to reduce the traffic congestion.
As per a statement, the Advisor was speaking at the valedictory function of 30th National Road Safety Week organized by Motor Vehicles Department in collaboration with Traffic Police Jammu on the theme “Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha” here today.
Principal Secretary, Transport, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Transport Commissioner SP Vaid, IGP Traffic, Alok Kumar, Additional Transport Commissioner, Ajaz Abdullah Saraaf, Joint Transport Commissioner, Vikas Sharma, RTO Jammu, Deep Raj, Joint Director, Information, Jammu, Naresh Kumar besides senior functionaries of concerned departments along with large number of students and parents were present to witness the impressive function.
While speaking on the occasion, the Advisor emphasized on developing the public transportation and encouraging people to travel more in public transport in order to reduce the traffic congestion that will ultimately play a crucial role in streamlining the traffic management in the state. He stressed on the need to study the places that are more prone to road accidents to provide these with more precautions and better medical facilities. He asked for putting focus on Jeevan Raksha along with Sadak Suraksha.
Underlining the importance of effective public policy, the Advisor said that a lot has already been done and more work needs to be done on the part of the policy formation like road design, traffic planning besides strict enforcement of regulations against the violators. On legal level, implementation of strict rules and regulations needs to be made to make transportation a safe journey, the Advisor affirmed.
The Advisor also called for imparting First Aid training to the students and registration of volunteer medical practitioners to serve the purpose. He congratulated the Transport department and Traffic Police for the successful conduct of the week long awareness programame. He further appreciated the students for participating in large number in different activities like walkathon, painting competitions, cricket tournaments and many more to spread awareness on Road Safety.
During his address, Principal Secretary, Transport, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon stressed on educating the public on road safety and inclusion of Road safety chapter in syllabus for the students.
Government needs the support of parents, students and society to reduce traffic related mishaps. He also talked about the importance of effective road design for long term road planning, adoption of best practices from other states and countries, e-rickshaws and car pooling.
Transport Commissioner, SP Vaid briefed the gathering about several activities like medical health check up camps, painting competitions, debates, road shows, bike rallies and many alike organised across the state to make peoples aware about traffic rules and road safety measures.
The dignitaries also presented the mementos to the participating students, schools, artists, bikers, NGOs , sponsors and media teams.
On the occasion, renowned folk artists including Romalo Ram presented impressive performances on road safety.
A short play on Drug Addiction and Road Safety was presented by the artists of Information Department. Video presentation on activities that took place across the state during the week was also showcased on the occasion, the official said.
He added that under the overall supervision of Transport Commissioner J&K, the award ceremony was organized by RTO, Jammu, Deep Raj who also presented the vote of thanks whereas Ravi Kant Sharma conducted the proceedings.