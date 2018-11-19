SKAL International SPAIN to launch its Srinagar chapter on

Rising Kashmir News
SKAL International Club will launch its Srinagar Chapter on which will be headed by to be headed by its founder President Mohammad Ibrahim Siah.
SKAL is an autonomous body in International Tourism professionals with 15000 members globally in 184 countries including India.
SKAL was founded in Paris in 1934 now with its global HQs in SPAIN. The Srinagar Chapter being 729 Chapter globally will be launched formally in Srinagar with 21 d
A team of 14 National members headed by its Country Pesident Ranjini Nambiar will officially declare Srinagar Chapter open in presence of all the national members and 21 members from J&K.
Srinagar Chapter Club spokesperson Nasir Shah said all members will be formally welcomed in presence of the galaxy of personalities.
“It took us nearly nine months to complete the formalities as the club had to have members from tourism Industry with more than 25 years of experience,” said Nasir Shah.
He said that this is not an Association but purely a club which works on the pattern of other global clubs and network within the family of 15000 plus members to share their experiences, cultures and betterment of its members.