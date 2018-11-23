SKAL International India launches Srinagar Chapter

Ibrahim Siah elected first President
Srinagar, November 23:
SKAL International India, which is one of the largest clubs in the world, launched its Srinagar Chapter on Thursday which elected Mohammad Ibrahim Siah as its first president. Twenty one members from Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh joined the club.
National SKAL International India President Ranjini Nambiar, its VP of Membership Development Carlz Vaz besides Chapter presidents from different parts of the Country attended the launch ceremony here in Srinagar.
District Development Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, State Convener Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage M Saleem Beg, President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh, President Jammu Chamber Rakesh Gupta also graced the occasion.
The Srinagar Chapter has been launched in order in order to connect the J&K State with the tourism leaders around the world to promote J&K’s tourism potential at global level.
The club has over 15,000 members in 400 Clubs spread over 80 countries.
Speaking on the occasion, Ranjini Nambiar praised the beauty of the Kashmir saying it was necessary to have Srinagar chapter in its fold, which has so much to offer in tourism.
She said SKAL World President and other international members were excited to know about the launch of Srinagar Chapter owing to its un-paralleled beauty.
“We will roll out Srinagar chapter opening news in our next SKAL newsletter that would send a positive note to over 15000 members worldwide and help dilute travel advisories to a great extent,” she said.
Carlz Vaz said the idea of opening Srinagar Chapter came up at the TAAI Convention, which J&K hosted in Srinagar early this year.
“I participated in TAAI convention with the idea of having one club here and I was happy to see the local travel and hospitality sector very forthcoming. We have 10 clubs across India with 1000 members but we didn’t have club in North India. With the launch of 11thclub in Srinagar we have now Clubs across North, South, East and West,” he said.
Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah who was the chief guest on the occasion said it was high time that J&K tourism players went out of the way to portray tourism products of the State globally in a manner changing times demand.
He called for re-orientation of the marketing strategy to changing times so as to keep up pace with the modern world tourism.
Shah said tourism is one of the mainstays of economy, which contributes to every sector of economy and touches the lives of both rich and poor.
He hailed the local travel and hospitably sector for keeping the tourism alive in difficult times.
“You have kept our hopes alive and provided employment to lakhs of the youth here. It is due to your efforts that we still exist on tourism map and the launch of SKAL Srinagar Chapter is the testimony to the fact that global tourism leaders recognize J&K as an import tourism destination,” he said while addressing the gathering.
President Srinagar Chapter SKAL M Ibrahim Siah thanked the members for choosing him as its first present and assured to work for taking J&K tourism to new heights.
Nasir Shah moderated the event while as Vice President Srinagar Chapter Bashir Karnai presented vote of thanks.
During launch ceremony all 21 members of the Srinagar chapter were given membership certificates.